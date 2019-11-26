Braunecker has been diagnosed with a concussion and was listed as a DNP on Monday's practice estimate.

Braunecker got a spot start this past Sunday against the Giants, earning 71 percent of the offensive snaps and turning them into two catches (on four targets) for nine yards. The opportunity arose due to Adam Shaheen's (foot) absence and Trey Burton's (calf) presence on IR, but Braunecker now joins them on the injury report. Braunecker will find it difficult to get through the concussion protocol and play Thursday in Detroit, so the Bears may be down to J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Bradley Sowell at tight end Week 13.