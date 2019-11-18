Bears' Ben Braunecker: Gets the start
Braunecker hauled in one pass for eight yards in the Bears' 17-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
With Trey Burton (calf) on injured reserve and Adam Shaheen (foot) sidelined, Braunecker had his second-straight start and was targeted three times. With no Chicago tight end posting more than 24 yards in a game, even if Braunecker continues to start, he'll be a low-upside fantasy option.
