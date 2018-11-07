Bears' Ben Braunecker: Healthy to enter Week 10
Braunecker (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Braunecker sat out Chicago's win over the Bills in Week 9 due to a concussion, but appears on track to clear the league's concussion protocol and suit up against the Lions on Sunday. If Braunecker is good to go, expect him to receive most of his snaps on special teams.
