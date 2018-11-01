Bears' Ben Braunecker: In concussion protocol
Braunecker sat out Wednesday's practice with a concussion.
Braunecker suffered a concussion during the second half of Sunday's game against the Jets. The tight end will have to clear the league's concussion protocol before he's able to return to the field.
More News
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Sees four offensive snaps in 2017•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Ben Braunecker: Clears waivers, joins practice squad•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Quiet rookie season•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Targeted twice in Sunday loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...