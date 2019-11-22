Bears' Ben Braunecker: In line for another start
Braunecker is expected to be the Bears' primary tight end Sunday against the Giants in the absence of Adam Shaheen (foot).
A healthy scratch Week 10, Shaheen has been tending to a foot injury in the interim that is forcing a second consecutive DNP this weekend. Meanwhile, Trey Burton (calf) was placed on IR last Saturday, leaving TE reps up for grabs. Braunecker got most of them this past Sunday versus the Rams, earning a 66 percent share of the offensive snaps on his way to one catch (on three targets) for eight yards. After Braunecker, J.P. Holtz (24 percent) and Bradley Sowell (three percent) played much smaller roles.
