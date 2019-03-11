Bears' Ben Braunecker: Inks two-year deal with Chicago
Braunecker signed a two-year contract with the Bears on Monday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Braunecker has earned his keep as a special teams player and blocker over his three years with the Bears, but has logged just seven receptions for 83 yards across that stretch. The 25-year-old will play a depth role behind Trey Burton (groin) and Adam Shaheen in 2019.
More News
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Restricted free agency looms•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Catches first pass of season in Sunday win•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Healthy to enter Week 10•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: In concussion protocol•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Being evaluated for concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...