Braunecker signed a two-year contract with the Bears on Monday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Braunecker has earned his keep as a special teams player and blocker over his three years with the Bears, but has logged just seven receptions for 83 yards across that stretch. The 25-year-old will play a depth role behind Trey Burton (groin) and Adam Shaheen in 2019.

