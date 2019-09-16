Bears' Ben Braunecker: Posts 24-yard performance
Braunecker caught two passes for 24 yards in the Bears' 16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.
With Chicago running many formations of multiple tight ends, Braunecker saw three targets while Trey Burton was eased back into the lineup as he recovers from offseason groin surgery. As Burton sees an increase in playing time, Braunecker will become the Bears' third-string tight end, which likely won't carry much fantasy value.
