Bears' Ben Braunecker: Posts first touchdown of season
Braunecker caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in Chicago's 20-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.
With Adam Shaheen inactive, Braunecker served as the primary blocking tight end. On his touchdown, the coaching staff schemed up a perfect play that left him isolated on the third-string free safety, and Mitchell Trubisky threw a perfect pass that allowed his tight end to find the end zone. This was just the second game all season in which he's caught a pass, making him a player who can't be trusted in fantasy lineups
