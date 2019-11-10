Play

Braunecker caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in Chicago's 20-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.

With Adam Shaheen inactive, Braunecker served as the primary blocking tight end. On his touchdown, the coaching staff schemed up a perfect play that left him isolated on the third-string free safety, and Mitchell Trubisky threw a perfect pass that allowed his tight end to find the end zone. This was just the second game all season in which he's caught a pass, making him a player who can't be trusted in fantasy lineups

