Braunecker was promoted to the Bears' active roster from their practice squad Tuesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Braunecker joins the Bears following the news of Zach Miller being done for the season following emergency leg surgery. Braunecker was originally waived by the Bears at the start of the regular season and will now serve as a depth option at tight end for the final stretch.

