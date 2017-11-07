Bears' Ben Braunecker: Promoted from practice squad
Braunecker was promoted to the Bears' active roster from their practice squad Tuesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Braunecker joins the Bears following the news of Zach Miller being done for the season following emergency leg surgery. Braunecker was originally waived by the Bears at the start of the regular season and will now serve as a depth option at tight end for the final stretch.
More News
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...