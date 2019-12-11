Play

Braunecker (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report.

For the third consecutive week, Braunecker isn't taking the field due to a concussion. With no noticeable progress to date through the protocol, he has no timetable for a return to action. As long as Braunecker is sidelined, expect J.P. Holtz and Jesper Horsted to split TE reps for the Bears.

