Bears' Ben Braunecker: Restricted free agency looms
Braunecker finished the 2018 season with five receptions for 42 yards as the Bears' third-string tight end.
Braunecker has posted just 83 yards over this three years with the Bears, and he'll yet to emerge as a fantasy option. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, but unless he moves into a situation that allows him to be a full-time player, he won't be a fantasy option in 2019.
