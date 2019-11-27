Play

Braunecker (concussion) won't play in Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Braunecker couldn't recover on the short week after sustaining a concussion during this past Sunday's win over the Giants, as he sat out of each practice. Adam Shaheen (foot) will also be on the shelf, so J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Bradley Sowell will round out Chicago's tight-end corps. Holtz has been the most-utilized member of the trio during Shaheen's absence, although he's been used in more of a blocking role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories