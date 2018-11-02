Bears' Ben Braunecker: Ruled out for Week 9
Braunecker (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Bills.
Braunecker sustained the concussion last week against the Jets. It appears the 24-year-old didn't clear the league's concussion protocol. Braunecker gets most of his snaps on special teams, and therefore his absence likely won't yield a significant amount of offensive work to another player.
More News
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: In concussion protocol•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Sees four offensive snaps in 2017•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Ben Braunecker: Clears waivers, joins practice squad•
-
Bears' Ben Braunecker: Quiet rookie season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...