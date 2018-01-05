Bears' Ben Braunecker: Sees four offensive snaps in 2017
Braunecker wasn't targeted during the 2017 season, as he primarily played on special teams while seeing just four offensive snaps in eight games played.
Braunecker will be an exclusive-rights free agent, but if the Bears retain him, he'll likely struggle to see consistent playing time at tight end with Adam Shaheen and Dion Sims serving as the top two tight ends. He's posted just 41 receiving yards over 21 career contests.
