Play

Braunecker (concussion) didn't practice Tuesday, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

Braunecker has sat out of every practice since sustaining a concussion during Week 12's win over the Giants, making it unlikely he plays Thursday against the Cowboys. When he's ready to return, though, Braunecker will be the No. 1 tight end since both Trey Burton (calf) and Adam Shaheen are on IR, but J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horstead and Bradley Sowell figure to lead the way until then.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories