Bears' Ben Braunecker: Sits out another practice
Braunecker (concussion) didn't practice Tuesday, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.
Braunecker has sat out of every practice since sustaining a concussion during Week 12's win over the Giants, making it unlikely he plays Thursday against the Cowboys. When he's ready to return, though, Braunecker will be the No. 1 tight end since both Trey Burton (calf) and Adam Shaheen are on IR, but J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horstead and Bradley Sowell figure to lead the way until then.
