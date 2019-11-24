Play

Braunecker caught two passes for nine yards in the Bears' 19-14 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Braunecker dropped a long pass that could've potentially been a touchdown and as a result, he ended up with a quiet performance. On the season, there hasn't been a Bears' tight end to reach 20 yards in a game, making him a weak fantasy option.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories