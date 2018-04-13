The Bears have signed Fowler, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The addition of Fowler bolsters a Chicago receiving corps that recently saw Cameron Meredith head to the Saints as a restricted free agent. The 6-foot-1 212-pound Fowler caught a career-high 29 passes for 350 yards and three TDs for the Broncos last season. He'll now jostle for slotting on the Bears' 2018 wideout depth chart (behind top option Allen Robinson) along with the likes of Taylor Gabriel, Kevin White, Josh Bellamy and Tanner Gentry.