Bears' Bennie Fowler: Headed to Chicago
The Bears have signed Fowler, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The addition of Fowler bolsters a Chicago receiving corps that recently saw Cameron Meredith head to the Saints as a restricted free agent. The 6-foot-1 212-pound Fowler caught a career-high 29 passes for 350 yards and three TDs for the Broncos last season. He'll now jostle for slotting on the Bears' 2018 wideout depth chart (behind top option Allen Robinson) along with the likes of Taylor Gabriel, Kevin White, Josh Bellamy and Tanner Gentry.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...