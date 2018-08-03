Bears' Bennie Fowler: Posts 11 yards
Fowler caught two passes for 11 yards in Thursday's loss to the Ravens.
With the Bears starting all reserve players, Fowler found himself rotating in the with starters, and aside from the Chicago wide receivers who played in the second half, he led the team in targets. He'll be fighting for a roster spot during camp since Chicago's first three wide receiver spots are mortal locks while Josh Bellamy is likely set to function as the fourth receiver. That said, he has a solid chance to crack the opening-day roster if he can put together a solid preseason.
