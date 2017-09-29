Play

Bears' Benny Cunningham: 25 rushing yards in Thursday loss

Cunningham had five carries for 26 yards in Thursday's loss to the Packers.

Cunningham saw most of his work in the fourth quarter when the game was out of hand, though he had two carries in the first half. He's shown over the last two weeks that he's a small part of Chicago's backfield rotation, but with just eight touches during that time, he's a weak fantasy option.

