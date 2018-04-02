Cunningham will re-sign with the Bears, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cunningham will thus reprise his role as a depth back and core special teams player for the Bears after carrying nine times for 29 yards and catching 20 passes for 240 yards and two TDs for the team in 2017. From a fantasy standpoint, however, Cunningham is clearly behind both lead back Jordan Howard and top change-of-pace man Tarik Cohen.