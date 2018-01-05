Cunningham caught one pass for six yards in the Week 17 loss to the VIkings, and he ended the season with nine carries for 29 yards along with 20 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Cunningham was a core special-teamer who returned 26 kickoffs, and he also shared passing-down work out of the backfield with Tarik Cohen. WIth his one-year contract having expired, he'll be an unrestricted free agent, and should have no trouble latching onto a similar role with another squad if he doesn't re-sign with the Bears. With an average of 40 touches over the last three years, he'll likely continue to be a depth option in fantasy leagues.