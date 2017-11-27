Bears' Benny Cunningham: Catches one pass in Sunday's defeat
Cunningham hauled in one pass for nine yards while losing a yard on his only rushing attempt in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Eagles.
Even though the Bears were playing with a significant deficit for the majority of this contest, Cunningham was targeted just twice. He's yet to touch the football more than five times in any game this season, making him a low-upside fantasy option.
