Bears' Benny Cunningham: Catches three passes in Sunday win
Cunningham caught three passes for 23 yards in Sunday's victory over the Steelers.
Cunningham made a quick return after missing the Week 2 contest with an ankle injury, but immediately resumed his role as a passing-down specialist. He was targeted three times, which was one fewer than rookie sensation Tarik Cohen, but Cunningham is a very reliable blocker, so it wasn't a big surprise that he had a role in the game plan. It's unlikely that he'll see enough consistent targets to become a reliable fantasy option.
