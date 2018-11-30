Bears' Benny Cunningham: Doubtful for Sunday
Cunningham (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Cunningham suffered an ankle injury during a Week 12 win over the Lions, and has not participated in practice since. The depth running back appears likely to sit out Sunday's tilt against the Giants. In Cunningham's absence, Taquan Mizzell could benefit from a slight increase in snaps.
