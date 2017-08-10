Bears' Benny Cunningham: Expected to play Thursday
Cunningham is expected to play Thursday against the Broncos, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.
Cunningham, who appears to be well past the neck injury that landed on injured reserve last season, will likely rotate alongside Ka'Deem Carey once Jordan Howard is retired for the day. He could see some work as a kickoff returner as well.
