Cunningham won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game at Cincinnati, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears are also holding out Jordan Howard (knee), meaning Tarik Cohen, Taquan Mizell and Ryan Nall are the only available running backs in the exhibition opener. Cunningham may have difficulty finding a regular role in the regular season with Howard slated for a heavy workload and Cohen on hand to handle pass-catching duties.

