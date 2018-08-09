Bears' Benny Cunningham: Held out Thursday
Cunningham won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game at Cincinnati, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bears are also holding out Jordan Howard (knee), meaning Tarik Cohen, Taquan Mizell and Ryan Nall are the only available running backs in the exhibition opener. Cunningham may have difficulty finding a regular role in the regular season with Howard slated for a heavy workload and Cohen on hand to handle pass-catching duties.
More News
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Back with Bears•
-
Benny Cunningham: Visiting with Bucs•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Catches one pass in finale•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Scores touchdown in Week 15•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Hauls in two passes•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Catches one pass in Sunday's defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...