Bears' Benny Cunningham: Hurts hamstring Sunday

Cunningham is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Cunningham only has six carries and five receptions in four games this season, so his absence won't hurt fantasy owners. However, he's a valued kick returner, and rookie Tarik Cohen will take over there until Cunningham is healthy.

