Bears' Benny Cunningham: Inactive Sunday
Cunningham (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
Cunningham was unlikely to see much action behind the Bears' two-headed running back monster in the form of Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard. Don't expect Cunningham's absence to impact the offense greatly.
