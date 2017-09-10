Play

Bears' Benny Cunningham: Injures ankle Sunday

Cunningham is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Falcons due to an ankle injury, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

Cunningham needed help to get to the sideline and was carted to the locker room after an examination. While the extent of the ankle issue is unknown, Tarik Cohen will handle some pass-catching duties in Cunningham's absence.

