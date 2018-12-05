Bears' Benny Cunningham: Limited in practice Wednesday
Cunningham (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Cunningham sat out last week's loss to the Giants due to an ankle injury, and continues to manage his recovery from the issue. If Cunningham is unable to suit up Week 14, expect Tarik Cohen to serve as the Bears' top kick returner.
More News
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Fails to record an offensive touch•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Sees first carries of season•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Not involved in offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Sanders injury reaction
Emmanuel Sanders suffered what sounds like a season-ending injury Wednesday at practice. Chris...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...