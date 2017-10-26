Bears' Benny Cunningham: Limited in practice Wednesday

Cunningham (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The hamstring injury sidelined Cunningham during the Bears' Week 7 win over the Panthers, and it's unclear if he's made enough progress in his recovery to suit up Sunday against the Saints. He was limited throughout practices all last week before ultimately sitting out, so the Bears may need to see Cunningham put in a full practice Thursday or Friday to feel good about his chances of playing Sunday.