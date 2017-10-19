Bears' Benny Cunningham: Limited in practice

The Bears listed Cunningham (hamstring) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cunningham, who exited Sunday's overtime win over the Ravens with the hamstring injury, was also limited in Wednesday's session. The expectation remains that Cunningham will suit up Sunday against the Panthers, but if he plays, he'll provide most of his value to the Bears as a special-teams player rather than in his role as the team's third-string running back. In fact, Cunningham's lone touchdown on the season came on a fake-punt pass play in the Week 5 loss to the Vikings.