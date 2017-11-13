Bears' Benny Cunningham: Loses critical fumble in Week 10

Cunningham caught three passes for 32 yards, but lost a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

On Cunningham's biggest play of the day, a 23-yard reception, he tried to extend the ball into the end zone, but replay determined that he lost control of the ball, resulting in a lost fumble and a touchback. Although he's rushed the ball three times for four yards over the last three games, he's also caught seven passes for 75 yards during that span, making him a dart-throw flex option in PPR leagues.