Cunningham lost a yard on his only carry during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers.

The touch was Cunningham's first since Week 6. He's battled an ankle injury in the interim, but the lack of action is most certainly primarily due to Jordan Howard's and, to a lesser extent, Tarik Cohen's prominent roles in the run game. Cunningham hasn't had more than three carries in a game this season and, even if something were to change Sunday, the 49ers and their top-10 run defense are unlikely to give up much to the veteran back.