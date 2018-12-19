Bears' Benny Cunningham: Loses yardage in win
Cunningham lost a yard on his only carry during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers.
The touch was Cunningham's first since Week 6. He's battled an ankle injury in the interim, but the lack of action is most certainly primarily due to Jordan Howard's and, to a lesser extent, Tarik Cohen's prominent roles in the run game. Cunningham hasn't had more than three carries in a game this season and, even if something were to change Sunday, the 49ers and their top-10 run defense are unlikely to give up much to the veteran back.
More News
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Practices in full•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Bears' Benny Cunningham: Fails to record an offensive touch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...