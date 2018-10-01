Bears' Benny Cunningham: Not involved in offense
Although he was used on special teams, Cunningham didn't receive an offensive touch in the Bears' victory over the Buccaneers.
Cunningham has had just a single touch through four games, and unless the team suffers injuries at running back, it appears his offensive role will be minimal.
