Play

Bears' Benny Cunningham: Posts 25 rushing yards

Cunningham had five carries for 26 yards in Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Packers.

Cunningham saw most of his work in the fourth quarter when the game was out of hand, though he had two carries in the first half. He's shown over the last two weeks that he's a small part of Chicago's backfield rotation, but with just eight touches during that time, he's a weak fantasy option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 TE Rankings

    Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 RB Rankings

    Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

    Week 4 WR Rankings

    He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...