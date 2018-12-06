Bears' Benny Cunningham: Practices in full
Cunningham (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cunningham sat out last week's loss to the Giants and was limited in Wednesday's practice, but now appears to have fully recovered from his ankle injury. The kick returner is on track to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Rams.
