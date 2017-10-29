Bears' Benny Cunningham: Returns Sunday

Cunningham (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Available for the first time since Week 6, Cunningham will likely pick up more reps on special teams than offense yet again due to the two-headed monster of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen out of the backfield. Barring an ailment to one of the duo, Cunningham will remain a non-entity in the fantasy realm.

