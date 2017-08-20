Bears' Benny Cunningham: Scores a touchdown in preseason victory

Cunningham rushed three times for 1 yard while catching two of three targets for an additional 15 yards and a touchdown Saturday against the Cardinals.

Cunningham was on the field with both the starters and reserves, but when he was on the field with the first-string, he was used in a pass-catching role. He also gave the Bears great field position after returning a kickoff for 41 yards. On his touchdown, he found himself open in the flat when he caught a short pass from Mitch Trubisky and ran the ball into the end zone. His potential role in the offense is still being defined, though it's a near certainty that he'll be on the roster.