Bears' Benny Cunningham: Scores a touchdown in Week 15
Cunningham caught four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's defeat to the Lions.
Cunningham was largely invisible until the Bears fell behind 20-3 in the second half, and then he found himself frequently operating as the receiving back in the hurry-up offense. As a result, he was targeted five times, and he was able to turn a screen pass into a short touchdown in the fourth quarter. His 33 yards of offense was his highest total since Week 4, and this was the first time he posted 20 yards of offense in any of his last five games. With fewer than 200 total yards on the season, he hasn't been a strong fantasy option.
