Bears' Benny Cunningham: Scores on fake punt

Cunningham caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown while adding one carry for four yards in Monday's loss to the Vikings.

Cunningham's touchdown came on a fake punt, though he did break a pair of tackles after catching the pass. Otherwise, he was a minor part of the game plan, as he touched the ball twice with the regular offense on the field. He'll have elevated fantasy value should the Bears suffer an injury to one of their top two running backs, but in any case, it's unlikely he'd have more than flex value in any situation.