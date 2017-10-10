Bears' Benny Cunningham: Scores on fake punt
Cunningham caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown while adding one carry for four yards in Monday's loss to the Vikings.
Cunningham's touchdown came on a fake punt, though he did break a pair of tackles after catching the pass. Otherwise, he was a minor part of the game plan, as he touched the ball twice with the regular offense on the field. He'll have elevated fantasy value should the Bears suffer an injury to one of their top two running backs, but in any case, it's unlikely he'd have more than flex value in any situation.
More News
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...