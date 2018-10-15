Cunningham carried the ball three times for eight yards in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Surprisingly, Cunningham received his first three carries of the season in the fourth quarter while the game was still in question while the coaching staff chose not to give those touches to Jordan Howard or Tarik Cohen. With just four touches for 17 yards on the season, Cunningham would need an injury to one of the other running backs to have increased fantasy value.

