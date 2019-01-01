Bears' Benny Cunningham: Set to hit free agency
Cunningham rushed six times for 13 yards in Chicago's Week 17 win over Minnesota to conclude the season with 11 carries for 20 yards along with one reception for nine yards.
Cunningham's biggest benefit to the Bears was his ability to play special teams, and he's been mostly an afterthought in the offense in his two years with the team. Going into his sixth season, he'll be an unrestricted free agent, and he'll likely have a role as a backup, though it's unlikely he'll be a big fantasy factor.
