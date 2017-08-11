Bears' Benny Cunningham: Shows off duel-threat skills Thursday

Cunningham rushed for 41 yards on seven carries and a touchdown while also catching both of his two targets for 25 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against Denver.

While Cunningham is currently buried on the depth chart, he proved to be a capable third-down back with pass-catching ability through the past four seasons with the Rams. He probably has a steep uphill climb to fantasy value, but Cunningham's experience should land him a spot on Chicago's 53-man roster to begin the season.