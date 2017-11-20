Bears' Benny Cunningham: Targeted twice in Sunday defeat
Cunningham caught one pass for eight yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.
After seeing more work that rookie Tarik Cohen last week, the veteran took a back seat to the rookie in this contest. He's been held to fewer than 10 yards in two of his last three games, and he's a low-upside fantasy option with a scary floor in PPR leagues.
