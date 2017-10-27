Bears' Benny Cunningham: Wears questionable tag

Cunningham (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Cunningham is a solid pass-catching back, but behind Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen on the depth chart, he rarely gets a chance to shine. However, he has notched one receiving touchdown this season, but even if he's unable to play Sunday, it won't change the Bears' offensive dynamic much.

