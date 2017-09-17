Bears' Benny Cunningham: Won't dress Sunday
Cunningham (ankle) is inactive Sunday for the Bears' Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Cunningham played just six snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Falcons before suffering a high-ankle sprain and exiting the contest. That type of injury usually requires multiple weeks to heal, so it's no surprise that Cunningham, who listed as doubtful heading into Week 2, will end up missing at least one game. He serves an important role for the Bears on special teams, but with Jordan Howard and rookie Tarik Cohen seemingly entrenched as the team's top two backs, Cunningham wouldn't have been in line for much work offensively Sunday if he had been healthy.
