Nichols (hand/knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Saints.

Nichols finally overcame his broken hand this past week, but a knee issue that cropped up during the final practice of the week threatened his availability yet again coming into Sunday. However, it's now confirmed he'll be ready to slide back into his usual right defensive end spot for the first time since Week 2.

