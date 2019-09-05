Nichols (knee) is active for Thursday's season-opener against the Packers.

Nichols was initially considered questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Packers, so it's conceivable that he could see a snap count if he indeed takes the field. If Nichols is deemed ready to go without restrictions he'll play his usual starting role in Chicago's stout defensive front.

