Bears' Bilal Nichols: Chicago selects in fifth round
The Bears selected Nichols in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 145th overall.
This looks like yet another nice selection for the Bears. Although Nichols played at Delaware, he's clearly an NFL-caliber athlete after posting a 4.95-second 40 and 7.45-second three-cone drill at 6-foot-4, 306 pounds. He should provide some burst to the Chicago defensive line rotation right away.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...