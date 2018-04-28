Bears' Bilal Nichols: Chicago selects in fifth round

The Bears selected Nichols in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 145th overall.

This looks like yet another nice selection for the Bears. Although Nichols played at Delaware, he's clearly an NFL-caliber athlete after posting a 4.95-second 40 and 7.45-second three-cone drill at 6-foot-4, 306 pounds. He should provide some burst to the Chicago defensive line rotation right away.